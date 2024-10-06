All Sections
Kyiv holds rally in support of missing soldiers and POWs – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 18:52
A rally on Maidan Nezalezhnosti on 6 October. Photos: Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A rally in support of missing and captured Ukrainian soldiers was held on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) in Kyiv on the occasion of Territorial Defence Day.

Source: Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine (TDF)

акція на Майдані 6 жовтня, усі фото: Сили територіальної оборони ЗСУ
A rally on Maidan Nezalezhnosti on 6 October.
Photos: Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The event was organised by the Association of Families of Territorial Defence Soldiers of Ukrainian Cities.

For two hours, relatives and friends of soldiers sought to draw the attention of Ukrainians, the Ukrainian government, and the international community to the issue of searching for missing defenders and the release of Ukrainian heroes held captive.

The rally was attended not only by relatives of the TDF soldiers but also by family members of other units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

 

Representatives from the command of the Territorial Defence Forces, the Human Rights Commissioner’s Office, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, former POWs, actual TDF soldiers, as well as public and cultural figures also joined the event.

It was noted that 55,000 Ukrainian citizens are currently listed in the Unified Register of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, maintained by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, with most of them being soldiers from Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

KyivArmed Forcesprisoners
