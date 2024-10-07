All Sections
Zelenskyy: We will try to convince partners in Ramstein that we need reinforcement this autumn

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 7 October 2024, 21:07
Photo: President’s Office 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will attempt to convince its partners that the country needs reinforcements in the autumn months.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 7 October

Quote: "We invite our partners to define how they envision the end of this war, Ukraine's place in the global security architecture, and the joint steps that can steer this war toward a conclusion. By the end of the day, I expect a report from our team that is currently working in Washington, following the start of work on the military and military-political details of the Victory Plan.

I also anticipate a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the work at his level with partners. Today, there was an extensive briefing on the frontline – our actions and needs. The Donetsk fronts remain particularly challenging, and we will try to convince our partners at the upcoming Ramstein meeting of the urgent need for significant reinforcement of our capabilities and positions right now, during these autumn months."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, this mainly concerns sufficient supplies for the front, manning brigades with equipment and sufficient strike range for Ukrainian forces.

