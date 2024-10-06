Zelenskyy: Kursk Operation has significantly benefited and continues to benefit Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Kursk Operation has significantly aided Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and has provided one of the largest contributions to Ukraine's prisoner exchange pool.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "There was also a report on the Kursk operation. Today marks two months of our military operations in Kursk Oblast. And this is a very important phase of the war. Something that has greatly helped and continues to help our country.

Ukrainians have proven that they can push the war into Russia. And with sufficient support from our partners, we will be able to put pressure on Russia in the way that’s necessary for Russia to realise that the war will gain them nothing.

And of course, I would like to thank all our guys – every unit – who are doing everything to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine. Our Kursk operation has made one of the biggest contributions to the exchange fund, aiding the release of Ukrainians from captivity. This is important. We will continue to apply even greater pressure on Russia – because only through strength can we bring peace closer."

