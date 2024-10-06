Zelenskyy sends Ukraine's Chief of General Staff and Deputy Prime Minister to US to discuss Victory Plan

Anatolii Barhylevych, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna have arrived in Washington to discuss the details of the Victory Plan with partners.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I also spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. There was a report on the current situation at the front. The Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Lyman fronts. The Commander-in-Chief, along with other military officials and representatives of the Ministry of Defense, will work with our partners next week on the details of the Victory Plan – both military and strategic security points.

I’ve sent our representatives to Washington: Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna."

Details: Zelenskyy also held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on 6 October to discuss the upcoming work and communications with international partners in the weeks ahead.

Background:

During his visit to the US in late September, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov stated that the US showed "tremendous interest" in the Victory Plan during the Ukrainian delegation's visit.

Zelenskyy is going to present the Victory Plan to leaders of Ukrainian ally states at the upcoming meeting of the Ramstein-format contact group on 12 October.

