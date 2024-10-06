800 aerial bombs and 400 attack UAVs in one week: Zelensky shows impact of such attacks – video

The aftermath of this week’s Russian attacks on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian troops used about 20 missiles, more than 800 guided aerial bombs (GABs) and almost 400 attack UAVs against Ukraine during the week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "Last night, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed more than 50 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv Oblasts. Over the course of this week, the enemy has used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 400 strike UAVs of various types."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the daily aerial attacks by the Russians can be stopped.

"This requires unity among our partners and long-range capabilities, which will help save Ukrainian lives every day. At next week’s Ramstein meeting, we will continue working on this with our partners," he said.

