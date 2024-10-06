All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

800 aerial bombs and 400 attack UAVs in one week: Zelensky shows impact of such attacks – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 6 October 2024, 16:11
800 aerial bombs and 400 attack UAVs in one week: Zelensky shows impact of such attacks – video
The aftermath of this week’s Russian attacks on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian troops used about 20 missiles, more than 800 guided aerial bombs (GABs) and almost 400 attack UAVs against Ukraine during the week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Advertisement:

Quote: "Last night, Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed more than 50 Shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv Oblasts. Over the course of this week, the enemy has used about 20 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs, and nearly 400 strike UAVs of various types."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the daily aerial attacks by the Russians can be stopped.

"This requires unity among our partners and long-range capabilities, which will help save Ukrainian lives every day. At next week’s Ramstein meeting, we will continue working on this with our partners," he said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Zelenskyy
Lasting peace possible only without trading sovereignty or territories – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy promises to present Victory Plan at Ramstein meeting
Stoltenberg recalls difficult call to Zelenskyy after Russia's invasion
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: