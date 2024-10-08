All Sections
Supporting Ukraine to be important part of Biden's visit to Germany – White House

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 8 October 2024, 06:36
Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office of Ukraine

The continuation of support for Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian aggression will be a key focus of US President Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Germany, scheduled for 10-13 October.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing; Voice of America

Quote: "And what this visit is going to do, it’s going to underscore the deep commitment and that transatlantic security resolute support. If you think about Ukraine and the self-defence of Ukraine, that’s going to be a big part of this visit and continuing that support, continuing to do everything that we can to stop the Russian aggression."

Details: Jean-Pierre noted that part of the discussions in Germany will also focus on "continuing contributions to meet the NATO pledge". "This is important, as we see what’s going on in Ukraine, as we continue to see Russia’s aggression, to have that conversation."

She also highlighted Biden's leadership in supporting Ukraine and strengthening NATO, noting that over 50 countries have backed Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. "It will be a big part of that trip," she pointed out.

Jean-Pierre emphasised that President Biden's upcoming trip to Germany will serve as a "powerful symbol of the US-Germany partnership… and our close cooperation on the world’s most pressing challenges and to ensure our people have every opportunity for safety and prosperity".

The White House website states that during his visit on 12 October 2024, Biden will chair a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (sometimes referred to as the Ramstein format) at government leadership level. 

A meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled for the visit to Germany.

