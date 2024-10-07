Ukrainian company supplied pipes for SpaceX

Centravis, a Ukrainian maker of seamless stainless steel pipes in Nikopol, won a special tender with the American aerospace company SpaceX as the final customer.

Source: SpaceX, as reported by Forbes Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian manufacturer's pipe will be utilised to supply fuel to rockets, according to a company statement.

Advertisement:

This concerns a 28-tonne thick-walled pipe with a variety of mechanical qualities, including plasticity, hardness, and the capacity to bear exceptionally high pressure while working in an adverse environment.

The Ukrainian manufacturer's pipe will be used to provide fuel to SpaceX rockets, but no specifics about the rocket manufacturer's future application have been disclosed.

The order was fulfilled in 2.5 months at the company’s main production facility in Nikopol.

Advertisement:

According to the company, the pipe has already been transported and will be available to SpaceX shortly.

Centravis, owned by the Atanasov family, was formed over 20 years ago. In 2023, the company produced 12,200 tonnes of seamless stainless steel pipes. More than 99% of this volume was sold to 38 nations.

Support UP or become our patron!