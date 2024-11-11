All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Scholz and Trump discuss restoring peace in Europe – media

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 11 November 2024, 08:17
Scholz and Trump discuss restoring peace in Europe – media
Scholz and Trump visit the G20 economic summit in 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, quoted by German media outlet Tagesschau, as European Pravda reports

Details: Hebestreit said the chancellor stressed his readiness to continue "decades of successful cooperation between the governments of the two countries".

Advertisement:

"They also agreed to work together to restore peace in Europe," the government spokesman stressed.

Scholz also congratulated the Republican on his election victory. However, as the media outlet added, other details were not disclosed.

This conversation took place against the backdrop of the political crisis in Germany, which began on 6 November, when Scholz decided to dismiss Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Advertisement:

Background: Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump, and during the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they agreed to develop cooperation between the two countries.

Support UP or become our patron!

ScholzTrumpUkraine
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Scholz
Scholz backs India's efforts to resolve war in Ukraine
Scholz rejects first point of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan
Biden, Scholz, Macron and Starmer discuss aid to Ukraine and Zelenskyy's Victory Plan
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: