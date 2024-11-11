Scholz and Trump discuss restoring peace in Europe – media

Scholz and Trump visit the G20 economic summit in 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has spoken to US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, quoted by German media outlet Tagesschau, as European Pravda reports

Details: Hebestreit said the chancellor stressed his readiness to continue "decades of successful cooperation between the governments of the two countries".

"They also agreed to work together to restore peace in Europe," the government spokesman stressed.

Scholz also congratulated the Republican on his election victory. However, as the media outlet added, other details were not disclosed.

This conversation took place against the backdrop of the political crisis in Germany, which began on 6 November, when Scholz decided to dismiss Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Background: Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump, and during the conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, they agreed to develop cooperation between the two countries.

