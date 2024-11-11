All Sections
Russians try to break through to Kurakhove, attempting incursions with military equipment – Ukrainska Pravda source

Olha Kyrylenko, Alona MazurenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 12:10
Kurakhove. Screenshot: DeepState Map

The Russian army has advanced close to Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast and is even making occasional incursions with military equipment. However, the city remains firmly under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces, specifically the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces.

Source: Oleksandr, the press officer for the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade operating in the city; a source for Ukrainska Pravda on the Kurakhove front

Quote from Oleksandr: "The enemy is trying to capture high ground, gain fire control over the roads leading to Kurakhove, break through the defences and reach the outskirts of the city. 

They are heavily attacking the city using guided bombs and artillery. 

The defence forces are successfully holding back the enemy's offensive, inflicting losses on their personnel and equipment. Kurakhove remains fully under the defence forces’ control."

Details: An informed Ukrainska Pravda source on the Kurakhove front said that on the morning of 11 November, Russian forces had attempted to enter the eastern outskirts of Kurakhove with several pieces of equipment but were successfully repelled by the defence forces.

Background: On 10 November, 154 combat engagements took place along the front, including 46 on the Kurakhove front and 35 on the Pokrovsk front.

Donetsk Oblastoccupationwar
