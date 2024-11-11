Zelenskyy comments on Russian attack on his hometown: Russia negates any claims of diplomacy

Following another Russian war crime, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised the need for Ukraine to have weapons to protect itself from Russian terror as well as more global backing.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Every day, every night, Russia unleashes the same terror. More and more civilian objects are being targeted. Russia only wants to continue the war, and each of its strikes negates any claims of diplomacy from Russia.

Advertisement:

Ukraine needs weapons to defend itself against Russian terror and stronger global support to make diplomacy real and effective. Without principled decisions and strong support for Ukraine, Russia will have no motive to pursue peace and will only continue choosing new targets."

Details: Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile and hit a five-storey building on 11 November. One section of apartments had been damaged, ranging from the ground floor to the fourth floor. Seven people have been reported injured thus far, including two children. The rescue operation continues. There may be people underneath the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!