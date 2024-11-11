Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked the city of Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile and hit a five-storey building on 11 November, leaving 14 people injured. The city authorities reported that some people sustained injuries, and rescue workers are working at the scene.

Sources: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council; Ukraine’s Air Force; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Vilkul: "The monsters who claim they only fire ‘high-precision’ weapons hit a multi-storey residential building with ballistic missiles. A search and rescue operation is underway...

Advertisement:

There are wounded who have already been taken to hospital."

Details: Rescue workers, medics and utility workers are working at the scene.

Lysak said that a five-storey residential building was damaged.

Advertisement:

Update: Lysak said that apartments from the ground floor to the fourth floor in one section had been damaged. A fire broke out.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that two children sustained injuries in Kryvyi Rih: "A 10-year-old girl was treated on the spot. However, an 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a moderate condition. In total, six people were injured in the attack."

Later, rescuers reported that 5 people had been rescued. 35 apartment buildings and 11 cars had their windows damaged.

As of 14:47, Vilkul reported 12 victims, including two children aged 11 and 10. A boy, 11, is in the hospital, while another girl aged 10 will receive treatment on an outpatient basis.

The hospital has a total of four patients in moderate condition.

More than 40 apartment buildings sustained damage.

There may be more people trapped under the rubble. Search and rescue operations continue.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the case of violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Updated: At 16:58, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of injured in the strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 14. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency workers clearing rubble. A woman and three children may be trapped under the rubble.

Details: Journalists from Suspilne on the scene spoke with Iryna, who shared that her daughter-in-law and three grandchildren – aged ten, two and a half, and a two-month-old infant – remain under the rubble. Her son sustained injuries. Iryna was at work during the attack. Upon hearing of the explosion, she tried calling her family, but received no response. She immediately rushed to the scene.

"My son had gone to the kitchen to make breakfast. He survived – he fell to the second floor. But his wife and children are now being searched for under the rubble," she explained.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!