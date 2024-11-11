All Sections
Zelenskyy and top military leaders decide to increase number of mobile air defence groups and reinforce two fronts

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 11 November 2024, 16:05
Zelenskyy and top military leaders decide to increase number of mobile air defence groups and reinforce two fronts
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presided over a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, where it was decided to improve the country's air defence network and increase the number of mobile fire groups to counter Russian drones.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram  

Quote: "[I've] held the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters. [We've] heard a report on further strengthening of air defence. We decided to increase the number of mobile fire groups in the regions that are priority targets for Russian terror. The implementation of previous decisions of the Headquarters on the best preparation and equipment of mechanised infantry forces continues."

Details: Zelenskyy also heard a large detailed report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The President also announced the decision of the Commander-in-Chief to significantly strengthen the most difficult sectors of the front line – Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

According to reports, Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast continue to hold off a nearly 50,000-strong Russian group outside Ukraine. 

At the Headquarters meeting, there was also a report on a comprehensive programme to combat Russian guided aerial bombs, with the President noting that "there are promising technological solutions."

There was also an update on the present status of Ukraine's missile programme, specifically the creation of its own guided bombs. Reports were made on three-year contracts signed with manufacturers of drones and other weapons.

