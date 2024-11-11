Kyiv says NATO invitation for Ukraine less likely with Trump's victory – Reuters

Kyiv believes that with Donald Trump's victory in the US election, the chances of Ukraine joining NATO have decreased.

Source: A Ukrainian official told Reuters in an interview on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Trump is currently selecting officials for the top security and defence posts in his administration. Who he chooses will help to understand how the future president will shape his policy towards Ukraine. Trump has already ruled out former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is seen in Kyiv as pro-Ukrainian.

The Ukrainian source said that it is "less likely" that Ukraine will be invited to join NATO after Trump's victory and acknowledged that there is a risk that Trump will cut US aid to Kyiv.

"I hope the Biden administration will try to avoid this risk by accelerating the speed of (its) help," the Ukrainian official said.

"This winter is a critical point ... I hope the war is drawing to an end. Right now we will define the positions for both sides on negotiations, the starting positions," the source added.

In an effort to strengthen his position in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined his Victory Plan to Joe Biden, repeating his request for permission to strike military targets deep in Russia, an invitation to join NATO and provision of more powerful weapons.

This plan, according to Zelenskyy, is needed to force Russia to come to the negotiating table in good faith. However, there are no signs of a breakthrough in the implementation of any of the five points of the plan.

"The mood in Ukraine is pretty bleak. You can see the increasing frustration in Zelenskiy's recent remarks," said a senior Kyiv-based diplomatic official.

The Ukrainian official also expressed scepticism that Biden would deliver anything substantial to Ukraine, such as lifting restrictions on long-range strikes.

"Who is Biden now? He lost a lot of credibility. I hope he will be brave enough to do something. But I don't have big hopes. It would be great. We are very grateful for his help. He did a lot, much more than we expected," the official said.

Background:

According to media reports, London and Paris will try to persuade Biden to give Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia.

The White House said earlier today that Joe Biden will be talking about the need to support Ukraine until the end of his presidential term amid the arrival of the Donald Trump administration.

