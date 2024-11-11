Russians shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts with artillery, killing two people

A Russian artillery strike on the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has killed two people and left two in critical condition.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We have tragic news from Nikopol. Two people were killed in the city by Russian artillery shelling. Five others have been injured, with two in critical condition."

Details: Lysak reported that the attack also damaged a medical facility, a cafe, shops and several vehicles.

