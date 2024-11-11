All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia is trying to influence presidential elections in Romania

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 November 2024, 18:19
Russia is trying to influence presidential elections in Romania
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is attempting to influence the next presidential elections in Romania, which will take place in late November or early December.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Russia is attempting to influence Romanian elections "through proxies and intermediaries, such as Russia-related or Russian-funded organisations and institutions, possibly including candidates".

Advertisement:

According to the article, every Russian person in Romania "is under constant monitoring", and the country's counterintelligence records prospective attempts to "cast doubt on Romania's membership in the European Union and NATO".

Furthermore, Romanian legislators raised the issue, calling for an investigation into whether countries such as Russia, China, and North Korea interfere in elections, for example, by conducting hacker attacks on Romanian public institutions.

Among other indicators of such influence, Digi24 mentions a network of bots and trolls on social media who are attempting to "obtain illegitimate content to promote certain candidates", into which the Romanian police have also begun an investigation.

Advertisement:

The first round of Romania's presidential election will be held on 24 November and the second on 8 December. Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president and a representative of the National Liberal Party, cannot serve a third term.

Last month, former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, one of Romania's presidential candidates, was embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that his campaign's previous coordinator had connections to a Russian propagandist and businessman.

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaRussia
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Moldova
Moldova summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones falling on its territory – Moldovan media
Moldovan president responds to incidents involving Russian drones
Moldovan Foreign Minister says Russian drones endanger Moldovan citizens' lives
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: