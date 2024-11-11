Russia is trying to influence presidential elections in Romania

Russia is attempting to influence the next presidential elections in Romania, which will take place in late November or early December.

Source: Digi24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Russia is attempting to influence Romanian elections "through proxies and intermediaries, such as Russia-related or Russian-funded organisations and institutions, possibly including candidates".

Advertisement:

According to the article, every Russian person in Romania "is under constant monitoring", and the country's counterintelligence records prospective attempts to "cast doubt on Romania's membership in the European Union and NATO".

Furthermore, Romanian legislators raised the issue, calling for an investigation into whether countries such as Russia, China, and North Korea interfere in elections, for example, by conducting hacker attacks on Romanian public institutions.

Among other indicators of such influence, Digi24 mentions a network of bots and trolls on social media who are attempting to "obtain illegitimate content to promote certain candidates", into which the Romanian police have also begun an investigation.

Advertisement:

The first round of Romania's presidential election will be held on 24 November and the second on 8 December. Klaus Iohannis, the incumbent president and a representative of the National Liberal Party, cannot serve a third term.

Last month, former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, one of Romania's presidential candidates, was embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that his campaign's previous coordinator had connections to a Russian propagandist and businessman.

Support UP or become our patron!