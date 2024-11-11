Russians hit car with drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people

Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivka district in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 11 November, injuring two people.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy struck a car parked in the yard of a house in the village of Prymorske."

Details: A 71-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, who live in the house, sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

