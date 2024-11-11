Russian forces hit two Kharkiv city districts with missiles
Monday, 11 November 2024, 22:26
Russian forces struck the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city of Kharkiv on 11 November.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: Terekhov reported that the strikes hit the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that the Russians had used a ballistic missile and a Grom-1E hybrid missile to bombard the city.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!