Russian forces hit two Kharkiv city districts with missiles

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 November 2024, 22:26
Firefighters putting out a fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of the city of Kharkiv on 11 November.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov reported that the strikes hit the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts of Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that the Russians had used a ballistic missile and a Grom-1E hybrid missile to bombard the city.

