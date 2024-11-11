All Sections
Woman's body retrieved from under rubble in Kryvyi Rih, three children may be still be trapped

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 11 November 2024, 23:25
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of an apartment block which was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A woman’s body has been recovered from under the rubble of an apartment block in Kryvyi Rih that was badly damaged by an enemy missile. This is the first confirmed fatality from this morning’s attack on the city. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family.

Three children may still be trapped under the rubble."

Background: On 11 November, Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, damaging a five-storey apartment building and injuring 14 people.

Support UP or become our patron!

