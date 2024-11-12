Putin wants to reclaim territories in Kursk Oblast from Ukrainians before Trump's inauguration

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has deployed 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops in an attempt to reclaim the territories in Kursk Oblast captured by the Ukrainians before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US president in January.

Source: The Telegraph

Details: NATO allies believe Putin aims to regain territories lost to Ukraine by 20 January, Trump’s inauguration date.

According to a UK Defence Intelligence assessment seen by The Telegraph, Russia is likely to increase kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian positions in the coming days using new launch sites near the border.

Approximately 12,000 North Korean conscripts are expected to join combat in Kursk Oblast under this year’s Russian-North Korean mutual military assistance treaty.

Ukrainian analysts suggest the Kremlin may also intend to leverage a major counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast to gain momentum for advancing into Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast.

The Telegraph stated that Russia has so far reclaimed about half of the territory held by Ukraine’s defence forces in Kursk Oblast.

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, stated that "tens of thousands of enemy soldiers from the best Russian shock units" are attacking Ukrainian positions.

Western diplomats are concerned that Putin may try to reclaim territory quickly before Trump’s inauguration to strengthen Russia’s position in any peace talks.

The Telegraph also noted that Russian forces captured more Ukrainian territory in October than in any other month since mid-2022.

Fighting in Donbas in the east of Ukraine is focused on the southern section of the front.

