Russia loses record number of soldiers in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian defence forces have inflicted a record number of Russian losses over the past day – 1,950 in terms of personnel killed and wounded – and they also destroyed 81 Russian armoured vehicles.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 712,610 (+1,950) military personnel;

9,276 (+23) tanks;

18,847 (+81) armoured combat vehicles;

20,352 (+38) artillery systems;

1,249 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

996 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,737 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,636 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

28,870 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,626 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!