Russia loses record number of soldiers in one day
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 07:53
Ukrainian defence forces have inflicted a record number of Russian losses over the past day – 1,950 in terms of personnel killed and wounded – and they also destroyed 81 Russian armoured vehicles.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 712,610 (+1,950) military personnel;
- 9,276 (+23) tanks;
- 18,847 (+81) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,352 (+38) artillery systems;
- 1,249 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 996 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,737 (+61) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,636 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 28,870 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,626 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
