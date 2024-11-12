Ukrainian forces neutralise Russian assault battalion in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces repelled a major Russian assault in Russia’s Kursk Oblast and neutralised a Russian assault battalion.

Source: Anastasiia Blyshchyk, spokeswoman for the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Ukraine’s national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Yesterday really was a dark day for Russian occupation forces, which attempted 5-6 waves of assaults. They tried deploying armoured vehicles and assault troops to break through, and assaulted individual settlements, but the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 10 of their armoured vehicles. Three armoured personnel carriers exploded after triggering mines, and others were destroyed using FPV drones and the Stuhna anti-tank guided missiles.

Units deployed near to our positions destroyed more armoured vehicles… A group of [Russian troops] were also killed, and those who survived scattered around nearby woods."

Details: Blyshchyk also said that Russia deployed a battalion to carry out this assault operation on 11 November and that "in effect, soldiers from [Ukraine’s] defence forces have neutralised this battalion". She added that drones will be deployed to find and kill those Russian soldiers that hid in the woods.

According to Blyshchyk, the situation on the Kursk front is difficult, but under the Ukrainian forces’ control.

She also said, with regards to the presence of North Korean troops on the front, that neither the 47th brigade nor units stationed nearby have seen them yet and Russia might still be waiting to deploy them.

