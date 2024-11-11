Russians shoot two unarmed Ukrainian POWs point-blank in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photo

Russian soldiers have committed yet another war crime – shooting two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) Commissioner for Human Rights, on Telegram; Office of the Prosecutor General

Quote from Lubinets: "Based on information circulating on the internet, Russian troops likely shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war point-blank in Kursk Oblast.

POWs must always be protected, in particular from acts of violence, but Russia has once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law."

Details: Lubinets added that he had sent letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the crime.

Update: The Office of the Prosecutor General has announced that an investigation has been launched into the probable shooting of two Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk Oblast. It will be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Background:

On 9 November 2024, a video appeared on a Telegram channel showing Russian troops capturing a wounded Ukrainian serviceman. The Russians shot the unarmed defender point-blank with automatic weapons as he was lying on the ground. The Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General have launched a pre-trial investigation into the latest war crime committed by Russian troops.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that they have recorded a rapid increase in the number of cases of Ukrainian defenders being killed as they surrender. Law enforcers are investigating 49 criminal cases with respect to the killing of 124 POWs on the battlefield.

