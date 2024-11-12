Macron: No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, and about Europe without Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron, following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris, emphasised that continuing support for Ukraine remains a priority and that no decisions regarding Ukraine should be made without Ukraine’s involvement.

Source: European Pravda, citing Macron during a joint briefing with Rutte on 12 November

Macron stressed that support for Ukraine must remain an unwavering priority, also noting that the involvement of North Korean forces on Russia's side represents a serious escalation.

Quote: "For the safety of our citizens, we need a strong Ukraine, a strong Europe, and a strong Alliance.

We will continue to urge NATO and its allies to provide all the necessary support to Ukraine for as long as it is needed. This is the only way to move towards negotiations. And I want to be clear that nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainians and about Europe without Europeans," Macron stated.

Macron also pointed out that Europe has long avoided taking responsibility for its own security, and reiterated his proposal for restoring Europe’s "strategic autonomy".

Background:

Earlier, media reports suggested that within Trump's circle, there is a proposal to freeze the front lines along the current demilitarised zone and impose a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's NATO membership as part of his promise to "quickly end the war" in Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy, in congratulating Trump on his victory, expressed his appreciation for Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach, stating his belief that this could help bring a just peace to Ukraine.

