Russians launch six strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential building

Russian troops have attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a residential building.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "After 20:00, the enemy launched six strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts. Early reports indicate no casualties.

In one of the settlements, a residential building was damaged. We are currently assessing the overall extent of the damage from the strikes."



