All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians launch six strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential building

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 12 November 2024, 23:05
Russians launch six strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential building
Smoke after the explosion. Stock photo

Russian troops have attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a residential building.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "After 20:00, the enemy launched six strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Advertisement:

In one of the settlements, a residential building was damaged. We are currently assessing the overall extent of the damage from the strikes."

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Oblastwarcombat action
Advertisement:

Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

Kremlin responds to Erdoğan's peace plan to freeze war in Ukraine

Rolling power outages in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast may be cancelled in coming days

Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast causes destruction: two people rescued from damaged building
Explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russian troops may launch assaults on Zaporizhzhia front "any day now" – Ukrainian forces
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Putin not ready for talks after 4,000 days of war – chief EU diplomat Borrell
23:26
Scholz's call to Putin undermines Trump's "peace efforts" – Polish president
22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
22:20
55 people injured in Russian attack on Odesa, 3 in critical condition
21:09
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
21:09
Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons detects banned gas in samples from war zone in Ukraine
21:00
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late
20:51
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
20:25
Russian Foreign Ministry claims ATACMS strikes on Russia would be taken as direct US involvement in war
20:08
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: