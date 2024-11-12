Russians launch six strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential building
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 23:05
Russian troops have attacked settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a residential building.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "After 20:00, the enemy launched six strikes on Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts. Early reports indicate no casualties.
In one of the settlements, a residential building was damaged. We are currently assessing the overall extent of the damage from the strikes."
