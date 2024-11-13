All Sections
Russians attack Nikopol District, damaging several companies' premises

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 13 November 2024, 07:38
Russians attack Nikopol District, damaging several companies' premises
Rescue workers. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces continue to shell the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing damage to the premises of several companies.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Nikopol district has been hit. The aggressor targeted it in the evening and three times in the morning. First, with a kamikaze drone on the Marhanets hromada. Later, they hit Nikopol with Grad multiple-launch rocket systems and artillery. The premises of several businesses have been damaged." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Serhii Lysak added that there were no casualties.

At the same time, he urged residents to stay in shelters as an air-raid warning had been issued throughout Ukraine on the morning of 13 November: Russia was attacking with missiles and drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Nikopol
Nikopol
