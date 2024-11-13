All Sections
Over one-third of water flows out of Kurakhove Reservoir due to dam damage

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 16:39
The aftermath of the dam damage, Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Following damage to the dam at the Kurakhove Reservoir in Donetsk Oblast, 20 million cubic metres of water have spilled out. However, there are no reported floods or threats to local residents.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, during national 24/7 joint newcast

Details: Filashkin reported that 20 million cubic metres of water have leaked from the Kurakhove reservoir (out of a total of 55 million cubic metres) after the dam was damaged by the Russians.

The official stressed that there are no residential floods or risks to the inhabitants of villages along the Vovcha River.

He also mentioned that 1,300 civilians remain in the Kurakhove hromada [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.], with around 800 staying in the town itself, despite evacuation efforts. All children have been safely relocated. 

Support UP or become our patron!

