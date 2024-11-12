All Sections
Damaged Kurakhove dam: water keeps flowing, no flooding yet

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 November 2024, 13:39
Damaged Kurakhove dam: water keeps flowing, no flooding yet
Kurakhove reservoir. Screenshot: Google Maps

Water continues to flow to settlements downstream of the Vovcha River as a result of damage dealt by the Russians to the dam of the Kurakhove reservoir in Donetsk Oblast, but no flooding has been reported so far.

Source: Roman Padun, Head of Kurakhove City Military Administration, on air with Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "As for the damage to the dam... we have not been able to go and inspect it. Water continues to arrive below the Terny dam. I have contacted my colleagues, and there is no critical situation, no flooded houses yet."

Details: Padun said that the Russians had been trying to destroy the dam for three months, but it was built so that the entire surface of the reservoir could not merge.

"There is a critical level of the reservoir that can be drained, and the minimum that remains," Padun added.  

Padun added that Kurakhove is under constant Russian fire, and the Russians use all available weapons – artillery, MLRS, aerial bombs and drones. There is no possibility to bring water and humanitarian aid [last time it was delivered was a month ago – ed.].

Approximately 800 people remain in the settlement. The evacuation road is under heavy attacks, but at the request of citizens, the police continue to take out two to four people a day on armoured vehicles.

Donetsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
16-year-old boy injured in Russian airstrike on Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russians use capture of Vuhledar for further offensive – ISW
Russians strike village in Donetsk Oblast, injuring teenager
