All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poll shows 88% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war against Russia

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 13 November 2024, 18:04
Poll shows 88% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war against Russia
Results of the poll

The majority of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can win the war against Russia, and over 60% believe that the war will be over in 2 years at most.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the social group Rating from 27 September to 1 October

Details: The survey revealed that 88% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war, while 10% of respondents indicated that they did not.

Advertisement:

Overall, confidence in Ukraine's victory among its population has decreased by 9-10% since April 2022. At that time, 97% of respondents expressed belief in victory, but by 2024, this figure had dropped by 9%.

Meanwhile, 31% of respondents believe the war in Ukraine will end in less than a year, while 33% expect it to conclude within 1-2 years.

The survey was conducted by the sociological group Rating and commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Advertisement:

A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed across the country (excluding the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 27 September to 1 October 2024. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are currently outside the country.

The survey method is computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

The survey's margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

Support UP or become our patron!

sociologywarRussia
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
sociology
93% of Ukrainians have a negative view of Russia, but 3% still view it positively – infographics
44% of Ukrainians economise on food – poll
70% of Ukrainians consider EU support in fight against corruption ineffective
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: