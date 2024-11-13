Poll shows 88% of Ukrainians believe Ukraine will win war against Russia

The majority of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can win the war against Russia, and over 60% believe that the war will be over in 2 years at most.

Source: results of a survey conducted by the social group Rating from 27 September to 1 October

Details: The survey revealed that 88% of Ukrainians believe in victory in the war, while 10% of respondents indicated that they did not.

Advertisement:

Overall, confidence in Ukraine's victory among its population has decreased by 9-10% since April 2022. At that time, 97% of respondents expressed belief in victory, but by 2024, this figure had dropped by 9%.

Meanwhile, 31% of respondents believe the war in Ukraine will end in less than a year, while 33% expect it to conclude within 1-2 years.

The survey was conducted by the sociological group Rating and commissioned by the Center for Insights in Survey Research (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

Advertisement:

A total of 2,000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed across the country (excluding the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from 27 September to 1 October 2024. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are currently outside the country.

The survey method is computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

The survey's margin of error with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.

Support UP or become our patron!