Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 13 November 2024, 20:07
Republicans in US Senate to be led by pro-Ukrainian politician
South Dakota Senator John Thune. Stock photo: Wikipedia

South Dakota Senator John Thune, who has repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine, will become the new head of the Republicans in the US Senate.

Source: European Pravda, citing BBC

Details: Thune, 63, secured victory in the second round of elections for Senate Republican leader, receiving 29 votes, while Texas Senator John Cornyn received 24.

Florida Senator Rick Scott, a favourite among Donald Trump supporters, including former Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson, was eliminated in the first round, receiving only 13 votes.

John Thune, who has served in the Senate since 2004, was until recently the deputy to Mitch McConnell, the outgoing Republican leader. Thune is regarded as an experienced legislator with a more centrist stance and maintains strong relations with most of his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Background:

USA
