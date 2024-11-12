Trump selects Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor

US President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed the appointment of Florida Congressman Mike Waltz as National Security Advisor in his upcoming administration.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from Trump’s campaign

Details: Trump emphasised that his future National Security Advisor is an "expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran and global terrorism".

Quote: "Mike has been a strong champion of my America First Foreign Policy agenda and will be a tremendous champion of our pursuit of Peace through Strength!"

As European Pravda previously reported, Waltz is a US Army veteran and the first Green Beret (a former member of the US Special Operations Forces) elected to Congress.

Waltz has experience as an advisor at the Pentagon and has worked in the defence sector as a leader within a Department of Defense contracting company. In the House of Representatives, he focuses on countering China and reducing reliance on Chinese resources and is considered one of the most outspoken critics of China in the Republican Party.

Despite lacking prior experience in Trump’s administration, Waltz has a friendly relationship with him – partly due to his active defence of the former president during appearances on Fox News – and has been advising Trump on national security matters.

Waltz supports continued assistance to Ukraine, with an emphasis on monitoring the spending of American taxpayer money.

Background: European Pravda previously reported Trump’s decision to give the positions of Secretary of State and National Security Advisor to Marco Rubio and Michael Waltz. These politicians belong to the hawkish wing of the party and are more inclined to support Ukraine than classic Trumpists.



