Children and parents forcibly evacuated from 16 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

The mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives was announced in 16 settlements of Donetsk Oblast on 13 November.

Source: Donetsk Oblast State Administration

Quote: "Today, at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population, a decision was made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of children with their parents, persons in loco parentis or other legal representatives from the following settlements of the Velyka Novosilka hromada of Volnovakha district: Velyka Novosilka, Andriivka, Bahatyr, Vremivka, Zelenyi Kut, Zolota Nyva, Kostiantynopil, Novyi Komar, Novoukrainka, Odradne, Oleksiivka, Petropavlivka, Rozlyv, Slovianka, Ulakly and Shevchenkove. The evacuation will take place to safe oblasts of the country." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The meeting was chaired by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

Deputy Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Shevchenko said that at the time of signing of the protocol, 174 children lived in the above-mentioned settlements and had already been evacuated. Meanwhile, about 1,600 people still remain in these hromadas.

Background: After the dam was damaged, 20 million cubic metres of water spilled out of the Kurakhove reservoir in Donetsk Oblast, but there was no flooding of homes or threat to local residents.

