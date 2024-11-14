Newly elected US President Donald Trump has announced that Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has been nominated for the position of United States Attorney General. Gaetz is known for his opposition to assistance for Ukraine and has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, illegal drug use and receiving "improper gifts".

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Details: Trump said Gaetz is a "deeply gifted and tenacious attorney". In Congress, he has focused on "achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice".

Trump also emphasised that Gaetz will "protect our borders, dismantle criminal organisations and restore Americans' badly shattered faith and confidence in the Justice Department".

Quote from Trump: "In the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic government corruption and weaponisation."

Background:

In April 2022, when the House of Representatives approved a bill to revive the World War II-era programme known as Lend-Lease, the initiative was supported by 417 lawmakers. Only 10 voted against it, including Matt Gaetz.

Gaetz is also known for being one of the initiators of the ousting of Kevin McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives in the autumn of 2023. This action stopped the vote on assistance to Ukraine for an extended period and caused a division within the Republican Party.

