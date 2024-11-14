Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

The administration of US President Joe Biden, which is in effect until the inauguration of the new president, intends to send a request to Congress for new aid to Ukraine for the 2025 fiscal year.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrinform; US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a briefing released by The White House

Quote from Jake Sullivan: "Therefore, it only stands to reason that in the next two months, the administration will signal to Congress that we would like to see additional funds for Ukraine for 2025 so that they can be in the best possible position, the strongest possible position to negotiate, to ensure they achieve their objectives, that they win at the negotiating table."

Details: Sullivan did not comment on how the administration would suggest that Congress approve additional funding, but stressed that Biden believes it is necessary and logical to seek additional resources to support Ukraine.

Sullivan also assured that the current US government intends to use every dollar that Congress has already allocated to help Ukraine.

Background: The media reported that the US plans to send Ukraine interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, which should be enough until the end of the year.

