Russia loses another 1,650 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks and 69 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 719,240 (+1,650) military personnel;
- 9,338 (+8) tanks;
- 18,994 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,520 (+28) artillery systems;
- 1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 999 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 18,914 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 29,236 (+69) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,651 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
