Russia loses another 1,650 soldiers in one day

Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks and 69 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 719,240 (+1,650) military personnel;

9,338 (+8) tanks;

18,994 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;

20,520 (+28) artillery systems;

1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

999 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

18,914 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,236 (+69) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,651 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

