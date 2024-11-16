All Sections
Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 07:42
Russia loses another 1,650 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded, 8 tanks and 69 vehicles and fuel tankers over the past day in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 719,240 (+1,650) military personnel;
  • 9,338 (+8) tanks;
  • 18,994 (+26) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,520 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 999 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 18,914 (+28) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,641 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 29,236 (+69) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,651 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

