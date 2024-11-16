All Sections
Russia kills 4 more civilians and injures over 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 08:28
Russia kills 4 more civilians and injures over 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians killed one person in Kherson Oblast and three in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition to one fatality, 10 people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, an educational institution, a private business and residential areas, damaging four high-rise buildings, nine houses, a gas pipeline and cars.

Three civilians were killed in Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November. 

Another person was injured in Chasiv Yar.

warKherson OblastDonetsk Oblast
war
