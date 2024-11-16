Russia kills 4 more civilians and injures over 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 08:28
The Russians killed one person in Kherson Oblast and three in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: In addition to one fatality, 10 people were injured in Kherson Oblast.
Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, an educational institution, a private business and residential areas, damaging four high-rise buildings, nine houses, a gas pipeline and cars.
Three civilians were killed in Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.
Another person was injured in Chasiv Yar.
