Russia kills 4 more civilians and injures over 10 in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts

The Russians killed one person in Kherson Oblast and three in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition to one fatality, 10 people were injured in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

Russian forces targeted critical infrastructure, an educational institution, a private business and residential areas, damaging four high-rise buildings, nine houses, a gas pipeline and cars.

Three civilians were killed in Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast on 15 November.

Another person was injured in Chasiv Yar.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!