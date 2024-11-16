Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast
Saturday, 16 November 2024, 20:07
Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv on Saturday evening.
Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: At 19:22, the Air Force of Ukraine warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
Sienkevych reported at 19:24 that an explosion had been heard in Mykolaiv.
Quote from Vitalii Kim at 19:49: "We clearly understand where [it hit]. So far, there have been no calls for an ambulance. I hope that won’t change."
