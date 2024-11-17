All Sections
Several Kinzhal missiles and likely Zircon hypersonic missile shot down over Kyiv – local authorities

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 10:12
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's defence forces have successfully detected and destroyed several Kh-101/55 cruise missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, Iskander-M ballistic missiles and likely a Zircon hypersonic missile in the airspace over the city of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: In addition to missiles, dozens of attack UAVs were shot down over Kyiv.

An air-raid warning was issued twice in Kyiv, remaining in effect for nearly five hours.

A five-storey apartment block in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district was damaged in the bombardment.

Wreckage from Russian targets fell in open areas and on non-residential buildings in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. A woman is reported to have been injured. She suffered a head wound and was taken to hospital in a satisfactory condition.

Kyiv authorities emphasise that the last time the Russians delivered such a devastating strike was almost 3 months ago.

Background: On the morning of 17 November, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Kinzhal missiles had been fired on the Ukrainian capital.

