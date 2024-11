Ukrainian air defences down 144 of 210 Russian aerial targets in almost all Ukrainian oblasts

A total of 144 Russian aerial targets have been shot down. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs on the night of 16-17 November. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 144 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Early reports indicate that Ukrainian Air Force air surveillance troops have detected and tracked 210 Russian aerial targets, specifically 120 missiles and 90 UAVs.

In particular, these are a 3M22 Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missile, eight Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-to-surface aeroballistic missiles, 101 Kh-101 Kalibr cruise missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, four Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radar missiles and five Kh-59/69 air-to-surface missiles.

Ukraine's defence forces successfully employed active countermeasures, resulting in 41 Russian UAVs disappearing from radar across various regions. Additionally, two drones flew towards Russia and temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Air defence units were responding to Russian-launched aerial targets in almost all Ukrainian oblasts: Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn and Lviv.

