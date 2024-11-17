Poland scrambles fighter jets due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

Polish and allied aircraft have been scrambled in Polish airspace in response to a large-scale Russian attack involving cruise and ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and targeting sites in western Ukraine.

Source: a statement from Polish Armed Forces Operational Command; European Pravda

Details: The Polish military emphasises that "regular pairs of fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar systems have been placed on high alert".

Advertisement:

"Attention, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, which has launched cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine," Operational Command said.

The statement also notes that these decisions are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering the territories under threat.

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate assets and personnel remain in full readiness for immediate response," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the morning of 17 November, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Kyiv during a large-scale Russian missile attack on targets in Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the bombardment had caused a fire in the central part of the city, set off by debris from a downed missile. Two people were injured.

Explosions also rocked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Cherkasy and other Ukrainian cities.

The Russians are attacking Ukraine, particularly with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

This is not the first time Poland has scrambled aircraft because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

Last month, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland and other nations bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

The Polish Foreign Ministry later clarified that Sikorski had expressed his opinion, not the government's stance.

Support UP or become our patron!