All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland scrambles fighter jets due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 09:29
Poland scrambles fighter jets due to large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine
A Polish warplane. Photo: The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command

Polish and allied aircraft have been scrambled in Polish airspace in response to a large-scale Russian attack involving cruise and ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles and targeting sites in western Ukraine.

Source: a statement from Polish Armed Forces Operational Command; European Pravda

Details: The Polish military emphasises that "regular pairs of fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar systems have been placed on high alert".

Advertisement:

"Attention, Polish and allied aircraft have begun operating in our airspace due to a large-scale attack by the Russian Federation, which has launched cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles against targets located, in particular, in western Ukraine," Operational Command said.

The statement also notes that these decisions are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering the territories under threat.

"Operational Command is monitoring the current situation, and subordinate assets and personnel remain in full readiness for immediate response," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Background

  • On the morning of 17 November, a series of explosions occurred in the city of Kyiv during a large-scale Russian missile attack on targets in Ukraine.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that the bombardment had caused a fire in the central part of the city, set off by debris from a downed missile. Two people were injured.
  • Explosions also rocked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Cherkasy and other Ukrainian cities.
  • The Russians are attacking Ukraine, particularly with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
  • This is not the first time Poland has scrambled aircraft because of Russia's attacks on Ukraine.
  • Last month, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Poland and other nations bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.
  • The Polish Foreign Ministry later clarified that Sikorski had expressed his opinion, not the government's stance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandair defencemissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027

Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

All News
Poland
Polish Foreign Minister announces "most important" talks on Ukraine in Warsaw
Scholz calls Polish PM following his conversation with Putin
Ukraine is ready to help Poland with development of nuclear energy
RECENT NEWS
15:30
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027
15:09
NATO Secretary General meets with Trump in Florida
14:12
Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence
13:25
EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos
13:03
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head
12:34
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
11:34
Poland considers Russia's use of new ballistic missiles "act of Putin's desperation"
11:20
Power engineers repair one power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:59
Russia's FSB holds editor-in-chief of Crimean Tatar children's magazine for 36 hours in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: