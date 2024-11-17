All Sections
Ukrainian F-16 pilots shoot down nearly 10 air targets during Russian attack on 17 November – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 14:17
Ukrainian F-16 pilots shoot down nearly 10 air targets during Russian attack on 17 November – video
F-16 fighter jets. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that on 17 November, F-16 pilots shot down "about 10" Russian air targets, but did not disclose the actual number.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Efforts to address the consequences of the combined attack on our infrastructure in the Rivne, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, and Odesa regions are ongoing.

Russian terrorists are once again trying to intimidate us with cold and blackouts, repeating their actions and trying to get results from them. The entire world sees and knows that we are defending ourselves against absolute evil, which understands no language but force. We need unity, the world needs unity. Only together can we stop this evil."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, during the last week Russian forces used almost 140 missiles of various types, more than 900 guided aerial bombs and more than 600 attack drones.

Background: On the night of 16-17 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy sector facilities with 210 missiles and UAVs on the night of 16-17 November. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 144 of them.

