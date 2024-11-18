Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President-elect Donald Trump, has called people who allowed the use of long-range missiles against Russia "imbeciles".

Source: Trump Jr. on X (Twitter)

Details: He shared information about the approval of long-range strikes, suggesting that this decision could provoke World War III.

Quote: "The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives.

Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!"

Background: On the evening of 17 November, it became known that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

