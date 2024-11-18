Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Kurt Volker, an expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, has stated that the US administration's decision to allow the use of US-provided weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory overturns a political decision that should never have been made.

Source: Volker in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: Volker explained that Ukraine, as a victim of external aggression, has an inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

He emphasised that while Russia attacks Ukraine from great distances, the United States has been preventing Ukraine from conducting retaliatory strikes at similar ranges.

Quote: ""Under the laws of armed conflict, Ukraine is entitled to strike any militarily significant target – it just needs to avoid targeting of civilians. There is nothing in international law concerning the range of weapons use."

"By restricting the range of Ukraine’s use of US weapons, the United States was unjustifiably imposing unilateral restrictions on Ukraine’s self-defence beyond any requirements of international law."

"This unnecessary restriction on Ukraine’s self-defence should have simply been removed – full stop."

Details: Volker said the decision regarding the range of weapons was "completely arbitrary and done out of fear of 'provoking' Russia, rather than out of any moral or legal concerns".

He stated that Putin knew he was attacking Ukraine and when he did so, he should have been prepared for the military consequences of such a decision.

He believes that "reversing a bad US policy is good news".

However, he noted that "it is a mistake to make such a change public", as it gives Russia prior notice about potential Ukrainian strikes.

Background: The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

