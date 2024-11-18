All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 November 2024, 04:48
Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes
Kurt Volker. Photo: Getty Images

Kurt Volker, an expert at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) and former US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, has stated that the US administration's decision to allow the use of US-provided weapons for strikes deep into Russian territory overturns a political decision that should never have been made.

Source: Volker in a comment to Ukrinform

Details: Volker explained that Ukraine, as a victim of external aggression, has an inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Advertisement:

He emphasised that while Russia attacks Ukraine from great distances, the United States has been preventing Ukraine from conducting retaliatory strikes at similar ranges.

Quote: ""Under the laws of armed conflict, Ukraine is entitled to strike any militarily significant target – it just needs to avoid targeting of civilians. There is nothing in international law concerning the range of weapons use." 

"By restricting the range of Ukraine’s use of US weapons, the United States was unjustifiably imposing unilateral restrictions on Ukraine’s self-defence beyond any requirements of international law."

Advertisement:

"This unnecessary restriction on Ukraine’s self-defence should have simply been removed – full stop."

Details: Volker said the decision regarding the range of weapons was "completely arbitrary and done out of fear of 'provoking' Russia, rather than out of any moral or legal concerns". 

He stated that Putin knew he was attacking Ukraine and when he did so, he should have been prepared for the military consequences of such a decision.

He believes that "reversing a bad US policy is good news".

However, he noted that "it is a mistake to make such a change public", as it gives Russia prior notice about potential Ukrainian strikes.

Background: The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiamissile strikeATACMS
Advertisement:

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027

Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

All News
USA
Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes: language that Putin understands
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
Zelenskyy on permission to strike Russia: The missiles will speak for themselves
RECENT NEWS
15:30
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027
15:09
NATO Secretary General meets with Trump in Florida
14:12
Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence
13:25
EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos
13:03
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head
12:34
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
11:34
Poland considers Russia's use of new ballistic missiles "act of Putin's desperation"
11:20
Power engineers repair one power supply line to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
10:59
Russia's FSB holds editor-in-chief of Crimean Tatar children's magazine for 36 hours in Crimea
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: