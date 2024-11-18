All Sections
Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 18 November 2024, 09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Bloomberg news agency, citing sources, has reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is going to present his peace plan concerning Russia's war against Ukraine at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agency's sources say that Erdoğan's proposal provides for a freeze on hostilities at the current positions of both parties.

The Turkish president is also proposing that discussions on Ukraine's accession to NATO be postponed for at least 10 years as a concession to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, the sources said.

The Turkish proposal also calls for the creation of a demilitarised zone in eastern Donbas, where Russia has controlled significant amounts of territory since 2014.

Erdoğan will propose that international troops be deployed there as an additional guarantee and provide Ukraine with military supplies as compensation for agreeing not to join NATO, the agency said.

Turkish officials acknowledge that it would be difficult for Ukraine to accept such a proposal but believe it is the most realistic approach.

They want to postpone discussions about the long-term fate of the occupied territories and focus on securing a stable ceasefire in the first place, the report states.

The agency's sources claim that Erdoğan hopes he can convince Zelenskyy to attend peace talks in Istanbul, as he has seen intelligence reports suggesting that Ukraine could lose much more territory over the next few months if the fighting does not stop.

Background:

  • The Wall Street Journal claimed that Trump's plan to honour his pledge to "end the war in Ukraine quickly" includes the proposal of freezing the front lines along the current war zone, establishing a demilitarised zone, and implementing a 20-year moratorium on Ukraine's NATO membership
  • Trump is known to have already spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, urging him not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminding him of the substantial US military presence in Europe.

