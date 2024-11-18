All Sections
German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 09:26
German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, who has become a candidate for chancellor from the Green Party, has stated that he would be willing to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles if he wins the election.

Source: Tagesschau with reference to Habeck’s statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During an interview with German political news channel ARD-Hauptstadtstudio, when asked if he would send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Habeck responded, "The answer to this question is: Yes!"

However, he also emphasised that the decision to supply weapons is always one of the "most difficult decisions" a government must make.

Background

  • Unlike the Green Party, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.
  • Christian Dürr, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, had previously suggested holding a new vote on the issue.

