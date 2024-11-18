German chancellor candidate ready to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles if elected
Monday, 18 November 2024, 09:26
German Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, who has become a candidate for chancellor from the Green Party, has stated that he would be willing to supply Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles if he wins the election.
Source: Tagesschau with reference to Habeck’s statement, as reported by European Pravda
Details: During an interview with German political news channel ARD-Hauptstadtstudio, when asked if he would send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Habeck responded, "The answer to this question is: Yes!"
However, he also emphasised that the decision to supply weapons is always one of the "most difficult decisions" a government must make.
Background:
- Unlike the Green Party, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has confirmed his unwillingness to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.
- Christian Dürr, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, had previously suggested holding a new vote on the issue.
