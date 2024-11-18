All Sections
Iryna KutielievaMonday, 18 November 2024, 11:59
Decisive moment for Ukraine – Lithuania's president on US permission for ATACMS strikes on Russia
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has welcomed reports indicating that the United States has authorised Ukraine to use ATACMS long-range missiles to strike Russian territory.

Source: Nausėda on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: He called the US decision on long-range strikes a "decisive moment" in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

"The day has come! Ukraine can now target military sites in Russia using long-range missiles. This is a decisive moment in Ukraine's fight against the aggressor Russia," Nausėda said.

He also stressed that "peace cannot be achieved through weakness" but is "the reward of the strong".

Previously

  • The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • US news website Axios noted that the decision had been made in response to the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.

