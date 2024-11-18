Zelenskyy to present internal Resilience Plan to the parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to present Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan to the parliament in the coming days.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources from the Servant of the People faction and the president's team

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources said the key elements of Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan include the front line, unity, weapons, energy, finance, security, human capital, hromadas, cultural sovereignty and the politics of heroes. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The plan aims to overhaul mobilisation and recruitment strategies, develop and scale the production of advanced weaponry, protect energy infrastructure and the power grid, and attract both domestic and foreign investment into the Ukrainian economy. It also outlines modern policies on civilian weapon circulation, the establishment of a Ministry for the Unity of Ukrainians, and the effective integration of military personnel into civilian life.

President Zelenskyy is expected to present these points in detail and share his vision for their implementation when he addresses the parliament, with his speech tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, 19 November.

Read more: Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would present Ukraine's internal Resilience Plan during the week of 18-24 November. The document will consist of ten key points.

On 16 October, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan in the parliament, which includes five main points and three classified annexes.

