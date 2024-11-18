All Sections
UK tightens sanctions on Iran over transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 18:48
Stock photo: Getty Images

The UK announced additional sanctions against Iran on 18 November in response to its decision to supply ballistic missiles to Russia.

Source: European Pravda, citing the UK government

Details: The new sanctions include freezing the assets of Iran's national airline, Iran Air, "further restrict its direct, scheduled commercial air services to and from the UK".

Additionally, London has imposed sanctions on the Iranian shipping company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and the Russian cargo vessel Port Olya-3, which were involved in transporting Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

These measures follow initial steps taken by the UK government on 10 September in response to Iran’s transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, including cancellation of the UK’s bilateral air services arrangements with Iran.

On the same day, the EU also announced increased sanctions against Iran due to its military support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denied that his country supplied ballistic missiles to Russia.

