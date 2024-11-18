All Sections
Ukraine receives million rounds of ammunition from EU six months late

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 21:00
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has handed over the promised million of artillery projectiles to Ukraine. The munitions were supposed to arrive before spring, but the delivery was delayed by six months.

Source: European Pravda, citing EU diplomat Josep Borrell on his blog 

Details: Borrell says that the European Union has provided Ukraine with unprecedented military aid, namely €45 billion worth of weapons.

Quote from Borrell: "We have also just met our pledge to provide Ukraine with 1 million rounds of ammunition, and by the end of winter, we will have trained 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers."

The EU diplomat assured that the EU and its member states are Ukraine's main supporters and that the volume of European aid is growing.

At the same time, Borrell stressed that the current level of aid remains insufficient to change the situation on the battlefield in favour of Ukraine. Therefore, the EU should increase its aid and abandon the policy of imposing red lines on Ukrainian defenders. 

The EU pledged to deliver 1 million artillery rounds to Ukraine by spring. In an interview with European Pravda, Borrell admitted that this was not achieved, but the EU has since accelerated the process significantly.

Quote from Borrell: "When we promised to reach the level of 1 million shells a year by spring, we did not know what the real production capacity was, and it was not as high as we thought."

Borrell said the EU should supply Ukraine with more than 1.5 million rounds of ammunition by the end of the year.

Read also: "EU membership is the strongest security guarantee we can offer to Ukraine." An interview with Josep Borrell

