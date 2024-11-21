All Sections
Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 21 November 2024, 01:21
US Embassy in Kyiv resumes operations
The US Embassy. Photo: Getty Images

The US Embassy in Kyiv has resumed operations but advises US citizens to follow local authorities' instructions and react to air-raid warnings.

Source: website of US Embassy in Kyiv

Quote: "The embassy remains open and operational. We recommend all US citizens follow instructions from local authorities regarding air alerts and immediately seek shelter if instructed."

Background:

  • The United States decided to close its embassy in Kyiv on 20 November after receiving information about the threat of a major Russian strike on this day.
  • The Spanish and Italian embassies in Kyiv temporarily ceased operations on 20 November because of concerns about a large-scale Russian attack, as suggested by "specific" intelligence. 

USARussiaKyiv
