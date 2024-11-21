All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Severe fighting in Toretsk ongoing as Russian troops are changing into civilian clothes

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 21 November 2024, 02:26
Severe fighting in Toretsk ongoing as Russian troops are changing into civilian clothes
Ruins of Toretsk. Photo: Getty Images

Residents of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, who did not agree to evacuate in time, are making it difficult for the Ukrainian military to fight, as the Russians often dress in civilian clothes to mislead the Ukrainian forces.

Source: Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on Suspilne TV channel

Details: She said that the situation in Toretsk is difficult now, with very heavy fighting taking place in the city. The Russians lost about 70 people killed and wounded over the past day: "The enemy is literally throwing cannon fodder assaults at our servicemen."

Advertisement:

Bobovnikova stressed that civilians make the work of the Ukrainian military in that area very difficult because the Russians are dressed in civilian clothes.

Quote: "We try to detect such attempts, but it is very difficult, morally and militarily. Because every time a serviceman has to think twice about whether he is facing a civilian or an enemy dressed in civilian clothes.

We must admit that they have an advantage in manpower, weapons, ammunition, and shells. Therefore, we should not underestimate the enemy. This incredible number of personnel, unfortunately, is attacking our defenders on the Toretsk front."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians made seven attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defences on the Toretsk front.
  • The Ukrainian forces fiercely repelled the Russians five times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

warLuhansk Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
war
Explosions heard in Dnipro
Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast 33 times over past 24 hours: 1 civilian injured
Biggest complaint Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner's Office has is against work of International Committee of Red Cross
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: