Severe fighting in Toretsk ongoing as Russian troops are changing into civilian clothes

Residents of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, who did not agree to evacuate in time, are making it difficult for the Ukrainian military to fight, as the Russians often dress in civilian clothes to mislead the Ukrainian forces.

Source: Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, on Suspilne TV channel

Details: She said that the situation in Toretsk is difficult now, with very heavy fighting taking place in the city. The Russians lost about 70 people killed and wounded over the past day: "The enemy is literally throwing cannon fodder assaults at our servicemen."

Advertisement:

Bobovnikova stressed that civilians make the work of the Ukrainian military in that area very difficult because the Russians are dressed in civilian clothes.

Quote: "We try to detect such attempts, but it is very difficult, morally and militarily. Because every time a serviceman has to think twice about whether he is facing a civilian or an enemy dressed in civilian clothes.

We must admit that they have an advantage in manpower, weapons, ammunition, and shells. Therefore, we should not underestimate the enemy. This incredible number of personnel, unfortunately, is attacking our defenders on the Toretsk front."

Advertisement:

Background:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the Russians made seven attempts to penetrate Ukrainian defences on the Toretsk front.

The Ukrainian forces fiercely repelled the Russians five times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Support UP or become our patron!